Red Bull is announcing a Street Fighter V esports tournament that will find North America’s next top amateur esports athlete.

The Red Bull Proving Grounds 2017 will hold qualifying competitions in 11 cities.

With the growing popularity and success of last year’s Red Bull Proving Grounds, the tournament has expanded into two seasons and added 5 new Red Bull Proving Grounds qualifying stops.

Competitors angling for a shot at the pros will compete in Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Red Bull will also be hosting online tournaments for any competitor to join remotely.

Three winning contestants from each regional and online tournament will be flown to the Red Bull eSports Studio in Santa Monica to compete at Red Bull Proving Grounds Finals in June. The Top 8 from the region will earn spots to compete at EVO 2017 in Las Vegas as the culmination of Spring Season.

For each Red Bull Proving Grounds Qualifying Stop, Red Bull will be partnering with regional tournaments, organized by esteemed members of the fighting game community, including:

Jimmy Nguyen and Alex Valle of Level Up (Los Angeles)

Larry S. Dixon Jr. of Final Round (Atlanta)

Chris Anderson and Deniz Bengisoy of Game Clucks (Seattle)

Noah Vandercook of Ignite Gaming (Chicago)

Eric Small of bigE Gaming (Philadelphia)

Javier Moreno of Texas Showdown (Houston)

Andres Valesco Coll of CEO Gaming / EVO (Orlando)

Carolyn Dao of Showdown / The Foundry (San Francisco)

Clinton Bui of Vancouver SB (Vancouver)

Pavel Szczypior of MTLSF (Montreal)

Justin Baisden of Super 1 Up Games (Toronto)