Our next speaker for our upcoming GamesBeat Summit event is Ted Price, the CEO of Insomniac Games, the maker of the Ratchet & Clank series and developer of the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man game.

Price will talk about what it takes to be a leader in the game industry and how to inspire your team to be creative. Mike Gallagher, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association and a frequent speaker at our events, will be the moderator for the fireside chat. They are the latest speakers at our GamesBeat Summit 2017: How games, sci-fi, and tech create real-world magic.

GamesBeat Summit 2017 will take place on May 1 and May 2, 2017, at the historic Claremont resort hotel in Berkeley, Calif., just a short distance from San Francisco. You can secure your seat here. Register today and receive 50 percent off current ticket prices. This offer is only available until February 21. That is a savings of $1,000.

Price started Insomniac in 1994, and the company’s games have sold 44 million units since then. The Burbank, Calif.-based company’s titles include Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet and Clank, Resistance, Sunset Overdrive, Song of the Deep, Edge of Nowhere, and The Unspoken.

Price and Gallagher join a cast of speakers who are among the who’s who of games, as well as the related industries that are inspiring gamemakers. Other speakers include John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong Industries and science advisor for Minority Report; Gary Whitta, the screenwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Richard Marks of Sony PlayStation; Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games; Owen Mahoney, the CEO of Nexon; and Jamil Moledina of Google Play.

Inspiring moments lead to disrupting the worlds of gaming, tech, and entertainment. Who hasn’t been influenced by great novels like Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, which gave us virtual worlds, or Tom Cruise’s data gloves and gesture-controlled computer in Minority Report? Now those things have become real, and we want to see what’s coming next.

Our theme is about what inspires game developers, executives, and investors to be creative. Part of the event will focus on the inspiration cycle that is accelerating as the walls between science fiction, video games, and real-world technology come down. We don’t think there’s another conference that focuses on the seams between these industries.

This event will focus on inspiration and creativity. So much of what used to be science fiction is coming true, and it is inspiring even more accelerated visions of the future in games and other entertainment. We hope to inspire you by taking you to the moments that led to great ideas across multiple industries. You’ll leave refreshed and ready to change the worlds of gaming, technology, and more.

We think this conference will offer a rare chance for cross-pollination and networking between high-level people in different industries, and we believe that insights in one place can lead to inspirations in another.

This conference is for high-end gaming executives, startup CEOs, developers, investors, publishers, marketers, tech experts, entertainment industry professionals, sci-fi experts, AR and VR executives, and other professionals. I should also point out that this is where we try to create an actual GamesBeat community with our supporters, readers, and attendees. We gather the right people in the room and encourage everyone to get to know each other. Join us.

If you're interested in sponsoring, message andie.rhyins@venturebeat.com.

Breakout sessions

Intersection of sci-fi, games, and tech

Monetization: How to acquire and retain your user base

Deals: Follow the money

Esports and community

Emerging markets for games

Platforms: Where to place your bets? VR, AR, and more

Creativity and diversity

I’ve been writing about our theme for a while. I’ve written about the accelerating cycle of inspiration between tech, games, and science fiction. I interviewed Shane Wall, HP’s chief technology officer, about the connection between sci-fi and tech. The Westworld TV show also explored the seams between artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and video games.