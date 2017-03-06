You could get a taste of Cliff Bleszinki’s first game in years later this month.

Lawbreakers, the upcoming team-based first-person shooter from Cliff Bleszinski’s new Boss Key Productions studio, is getting its first closed beta for PC via Steam from March 16 to March 19. You can sign up for it here. Betas let developers test for bugs and other issues, but they can also serve as glorified demos. They give people a chance to try a game for free and (hopefully) spread buzz.

Cliff Bleszinski used to work at Epic, where he helped create notable shooter franchises like Unreal and Gears of War. He left Epic in 2012 and stared Boss Key in 2014. Lawbreakers will be the studio’s first game.

“It feels good to be back. The stakes are pretty high considering that it’s my company, and I’m CEO now, as opposed to just design director,” said Bleszinski in an interview with GamesBeat last year. “But it’s a kind of redemption. Toward the end at Epic, people were a bit jaded. I think they’ve turned it around, as I’ve said before. I could walk into a room and pitch any idea, and I’d have somebody with their arms folded in my office saying, ‘I don’t buy it.’”

Lawbreakers will also be playable at PAX East, the gaming convention that will take place from March 10 to March 12 in Boston.