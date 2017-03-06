The lagging console market in Japan still showed up for the newest Nintendo system.

Nintendo’s Switch surpassed 313,700 consoles sold in Japan in its first week, according to weekly Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu (via Yuji Nakamura). That only includes the first couple days of sales since the Switch launched on Friday. The hybrid home/handheld system didn’t set a new record for Nintendo in Japan like it did in The Americas, but it was a solid launch for a traditional gaming device in a market that is spending more and more of its time and money on mobile gaming. Japanese players spend more money on average than any other region in that $36.6 billion smartphone gaming sector, and that has led to slow (if not steady) sales for systems like the PlayStation 4 that are popular in other regions.

When compared to other Nintendo systems, the Switch outsold the Wii U, but it was more nearly 70,000 units behind the Wii. But it is right in line with the PS4, which sold 322,100 compared to Switch’s 313,700, which suggests that the core audience of traditional gaming fans bought both devices.

Here’s a look at more first-week sales figures from Japan:

Japan opening week sales: Switch – 313.7k NDS – 441k

3DS – 371k

Wii – 371k

PS4 – 322k

NWU – 308k

PSP – 166k

GCN – 134k

PS3 – 88k — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 7, 2017

While Nintendo didn’t match its Wii sales with the Switch in Japan, it likely knows that it should feel confident about how the system sold. Its home territory has loved Zelda games in the past, but the franchise is more popular in the West — and Breath of the Wild is the one big launch game available for the new hardware. Once Nintendo starts rolling out games like Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Pokémon, the Japanese market may respond with more enthusiasm.