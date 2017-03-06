Space marines, Orks, and the Eldar are ready to fight again.

Sega announced today that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III will come out on April 27. The PC strategy game is the first in the series since Dawn of War II came out in 2009. The franchise has sold over 8 million copies worldwide, according to the publisher.

The original Dawn of War came out in 2004. THQ published it and Dawn of War II, but that company declared bankruptcy and liquefied its assets in 2012. Sega now has the rights to the franchise and owns developer Relic Entertainment, which is known for other strategy series like Homeworld and Company of Heroes.

The real-time strategy genre can often be intimidating, but Philippe Boulle, game director at Relic Entertainment, told GamesBeat that the developer is going to make an accessible campaign.

“The idea there is twofold,” Boulle said. “One, we want to make the campaign storyline compelling. You start with the mysterious planet and the magical weapon. I can get behind that, and then I can discover the depth as I go into it. We have some bold, archetypal heroes you can sink your teeth into, so to speak. It also means using the single-player campaign to highlight the depth of the mechanics that exist in the game. You not only get some early tools that you can use relatively easily, but you also understand that there’s so much more depth to plumb, and you get some direction as to how you’re going to do that.”

Warhammer is originally a tabletop gaming franchise. The original version has a more classic fantasy setting, but Warhammer 40,000 has a sci-fi flavor. The series has inspired plenty of games, including the third-person shooter Space Marine (which came out for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC) and the chess-like Regicide (released for PC, iOS, and Android).