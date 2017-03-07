More Call of Duty nostalgia is heading your way, but you’re going to have to pay for it.

Activision Blizzard announced today that it will release a pack of four maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. This updated version of the classic first-person shooter came with certain versions of last year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, which was the best-selling game of 2016.

The Variety Map Pack will cost $15 and release first for PlayStation 4 on March 21. It’s coming to other platforms “later.” It will also include 10 rare Supply Drops, which unlock random items.

The four maps are remastered levels from the original Modern Warfare: Broadcast, Chinatown, Creek, and Killhouse. Modern Warfare was a milestone for online shooters it came out in 2007, popularizing concepts like unlocking new weapons and gear as you leveled up your account.

Many fans of the original Modern Warfare felt frustrated that Activision Blizzard wouldn’t sell the remastered version separately, with many not wanting to buy the sci-fi Infinite Warfare. However, Activision has not made the game available as a standalone product.

Paid map packs used to be a given with multiplayer shooters, but some games (like Overwatch and Titanfall 2) have dropped the practice in favor of releasing new maps for free. Call of Duty still has players pay for maps, but Activision did give out free levels for Modern Warfare Remastered in December.