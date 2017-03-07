Google is today opening its data analytics and visualization tool Data Studio to more than 180 countries.

First introduced as part of its Google Analytics Suite 360 announcement last March, Google Data Studio gives businesses access to a useful data analysis and visualization tool that integrates with myriad Google products to create interactive reports and dashboards. For example, a user can combine data from Google Sheets, AdWords, Google Analytics, BigQuery, and YouTube, combining a range of raw data to create customized reports.

Data Studio was a U.S.-only product until October, when it arrived in 21 new markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the U.K. Google hasn’t yet revealed the exact 180+ countries it’s now available in, but that number pretty much ticks off most of the world’s markets.

Today’s news comes a little more than a month after Google revealed it was removing the five-report limit from the software’s free incarnation — the version aimed at small businesses and individuals. The paid version still offers some additional benefits, including the ability for up to 200 “owners” to edit and manage reports, while it also comes with full customer support.

By opening up to more markets, this goes some way toward steering those already within the Google app ecosystem away from competitors such as Microsoft and Power BI, which is already available in well over 100 markets globally.

In addition to broadening Data Studio’s availability, Google is also adding a handful of new features today, including more data filtering options and tighter Google Cloud Platform integrations.