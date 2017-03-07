Got a big story to share? VentureBeat accepts confidential news tips. Here’s a list of ways to contact our editorial team with sensitive information. We are committed to protecting the identities of our sources.

When submitting a confidential news tip, be sure to include any relevant documents, evidence, and data. Further, please explain why the tip is newsworthy and what’s at stake. We promise to read each message and to reply promptly.

Examples of confidential news tips:

Attached is proof that this company lied to its investors.

Here are documents showing that this executive covered up a hacking scandal.

Signal

The following editors and writers can be reached on Signal, an encrypted chat app that requires a phone number.

Blaise Zerega — Politics, media, and M&A

Jordan Novet — Apple, Microsoft, and cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google), AI

Harrison Weber — Tech politics, design, and general news

Emil Protalinski — Developer, Microsoft, Google, security, open source, and general news

Ken Yeung — Facebook, Twitter, Snap, social media, and marketing technology

Khari Johnson — Artificial intelligence and bots

Bérénice Magistretti — Venture capital and funding news

PGP-encrypted email

The following VentureBeat editors can be reached via PGP-encrypted email. PGP encryption uses a public key (the one you share) and a secret key (never share this) to scramble the text in the body of your emails. If you send an email using one of our public keys, ideally, nobody but us can read what you’ve sent (note: your email subject and address will not be encrypted).

A service called Keybase makes it easy to generate a PGP-encrypted message using a reporter’s public key. After you encrypt a message, you can paste it into an email and send it with your normal email client.

If you need to send and receive PGP-encrypted messages, there are a number of ways to get started, including GPG Tools (for Mac) and guides from the Electronic Frontier Foundation for Windows, Linux, and Mac. If you’re new to PGP, please read the “Security tips” section below before proceeding.

Mail, IRL

Sending a physical letter from a random public mailbox without a return address remains a relatively secure way to deliver tips.

VentureBeat Editorial Team

Attention: Blaise Zerega

22 Battery Street, Suite 320

San Francisco, CA 94111

General pitches

For news tips that don't require anonymity or extra security (e.g. pitches, announcements, funding news), submit them via our general tips inbox. You might also contact the appropriate reporter/editor directly with news relevant to his or her beat. If you require anonymity, though, please use one of the methods above to reach our staff.

Security tips

Properly using the tools above will help protect your identity. Please keep in mind, however, that you may need to take additional steps to keep your communications secure, among them: Don’t use your work computer, work phone, work-related accounts, or work-provided internet connection to send tips. Here are a few guides that can further help you protect your identity.

