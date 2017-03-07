Food delivery startup Instacart has raised $400 million in a new round of funding led by Sequoia Capital, VentureBeat has learned. The San Francisco-based startup’s valuation has gone up to $3.4 billion, according to a source familiar with the deal. Bloomberg reported earlier on the new investment.

Founded in 2012, The Y Combinator alum has a rich history of fundraising from Sand Hill powerhouses that include Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and, of course, Sequoia Capital, which led its $8.5 million investment back in 2013.

Sequoia previously tried its luck with online food delivery service Webvan. The company went public in the dot-com boom but ultimately ended up bankrupt. Now Sequoia is going all in and doubling down on Instacart. The VC firm has also backed Shanghai-based food delivery service Ele.me.

Sequoia declined to comment. Instacart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.