The new Zelda is out, and I love it. In my review, I said it was the best game Nintendo has ever made. I’m that into it, but not everyone is like me.

So as the host of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, I decided to catch up with freelancer Willie Clark, who thinks Breath of the Wild is maybe one of the worst Zelda games Nintendo has ever made. Join Willie, Mike Minotti, Dean Takahashi, and me as we discuss, argue, and yell about The Legend of Zelda.

If you have comments or corrections, email the podcast at games+podcast@venturebeat.com.

You can watch the video version of the episode above, or you can get the audio-only version right here: