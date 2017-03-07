Logitech is unveiling its Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is designed in collaboration with top esports players.

The keyboard is a high performance mechanical gaming keyboard that doesn’t have the 10 number keys on the side. It is purpose-built for professional competition.

The keyboard features Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches, which offer 25 percent faster actuation than standard mechanical keyboards, all in a switch design that delivers quiet performance. It also features a detachable cable system, making it easy to transport with customizable red-green-blue (RGB) lighting and onboard memory.

“Esports athletes are extremely picky and demanding, and we love it,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G, in a statement. “We give them access to our prototype designs early and often, and let them rip ’em apart. The result is the Pro Gaming Keyboard with ultra-fast switches, durable construction, and a tenkeyless design that’s easy to transport. If you play to win, this is your keyboard.”

The keyboard features a short-throw actuation point of 1.5 millimeters.

This is a great keyboard because it’s small, durable, and tenkeyless. This allows me to have more space on my table,” said esports pro Jake “Stewie2K” Yip of C9, in a statement. “The Romer-G switches are nice and quiet, and they’re super comfortable to type on.”

The Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is designed to be easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement. The keyboard is reinforced with a steel back plate, adding stability and rigidity for gameplay.

It has a detachable Micro-USB connector ensures that the cable won’t break at the connection point when bouncing around in a bag and transported between events. The three-pronged design features support arms for an easy, reliable data connection.

Using optional Logitech Gaming Software (LGS), players can select and personalize each individual key light from more than 16.8 million colors, and save a lighting pattern to onboard memory so it’s available for use in competition.

The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available at global retailers beginning in March 2017 for a suggested retail price of $130.