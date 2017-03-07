In this week’s episode, recorded on the day of the Snap IPO, Stewart and Travis discuss the supposed exodus of influencers using Snapchat, and whether those with a huge following are that valuable to your business anyway. With great reward comes great risk, right PewDiePie? We also discuss the latest AI-powered marketing technology, and Travis throws down a challenge.

After the news, we interview the U.K.’s top podcaster, Mark Asquith, about creating amazing content and how to build communities that stick around, something he knows a thing or two about.

By listening to this episode of VB Engage, you will hear:

Next week, we interview Stephen Gold, CMO of IBM Watson Marketing. We discuss artificial intelligence, deep learning, and how IBM has transitioned its business into the 21st century. It’s a fascinating interview with a brilliant, brilliant marketing leader. You’ll want to tune in!

If you missed last week’s episode (VB Engage 041), Travis and Stewart interviewed Mitchell Reichgut, CEO of Jun Group, about honesty in mobile ads, consumers and the “race to X,” and what the future holds for mobile engagement.

As always, thanks for listening. We would love for you to subscribe, rate, and review VB Engage. Well, we’d love you to, but it doesn’t mean you will. Or will you? Only you can say for sure.