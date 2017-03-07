AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 7, 2017–

Segmint, a leading provider of data-driven software solutions, today announced it has been cited by Gartner, Inc. in the February 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs.” Segmint analyzes anonymous customer data and assigns Key Lifestyle Indicators® (KLIs®) to every customer, translating disparate data points into actionable customer insights.

Among other details, KLIs identify if a customer is likely to purchase a new car, refinance their mortgage, or if they have a high deposit balance. KLIs also reveal unique lifestyle attributes and preferences, which can then be used to deliver highly personalized communications to individual customers. By analyzing rich transaction data, Segmint provides Consumer Spend KLIs such as “natural grocery store shopper,” “traveler,” “home improver,” “outdoors person” and many more.

Analytics and KLI assignments provided by Segmint update dynamically based on real-time customer behavior and transaction data. When grouped together, these KLIs enable companies to deliver intelligent and individualized communications across all channels.

“Banks and financial institutions waste too much time and money on communications that fail to acknowledge the customer’s specific and current needs,” Rob Heiser, CEO of Segmint, said. “Segmint being mentioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs report highlights how our technology helps organizations provide personalized marketing at scale.”

With heavy regulation, financial organizations face unique challenges to fully utilizing digital marketing hubs. Segmint offers intelligent, data-driven solutions specifically tailored to address these complexities.

About Segmint

Segmint, Inc. is a leading provider of secure data-driven software for companies in highly regulated industries such as financial services. Segmint’s patented software activates large quantities of data by integrating predictive analytics, campaign management, multichannel message delivery and campaign reporting into one secure solution. Segmint’s Key Lifestyle Indicator® technology (KLIs®) helps organizations better understand their customers by analyzing actual consumer transaction data to anticipate real-time interests and needs. Segmint empowers companies to deliver relevant, personalized and secure marketing experiences across all channels at the precise moment customers are considering a purchase.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

