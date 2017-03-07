Super. Hot. Super. Hot. Super. Hot.

Virtual reality has some incredible experiences now in apps and games like Resident Evil 7, Rec Room, and Tilt Brush. And now Superhot VR, which is one of the most stylish VR experiences, is getting a major update. The Oculus Rift exclusive is getting more levels and challenges that focus on the core gameplay where time only progresses when you move your body. In the base version of Superhot, which launched in December, you could destroy an enemy by throwing a vase at them. You could then grab their gun out of mid-air to destroy the other two opponents in the room while dodging their bullets. The update builds on that content by putting new twists and limitations on you as a player.

Here’s some of what you can expect:

A mode where only headshots count.

A time-trial mode where you attempt to race to your best score.

A no-guns mode where you try to beat the levels without ever using a firearm.

Hardcore difficulty that introduces faster enemies that give you less time to react.

10-minute challenge where you have to race through the entire game in just 10 minutes.

You can see some Superhot VR in action in the video below at around the 15 minute mark:

The Superhot VR update is primarily a remix of content that is already in the game, but I’m looking for any reason to get back and play more. Superhot is one of those experiences that justifies VR. The original Superhot debuted earlier in 2016, and it featured similar mechanics where time only progressed when you moved your character, but that is a lot different when you’re moving with WASD and a mouse. When it comes down to your physical body, and you are the one reaching out and grabbing the guns in slow-motion, well — you feel like a badass … even if my wife saw me playing and said I looked like a kung fu dork.