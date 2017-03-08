China has banned new mobile games from being launched in South Korea in retaliation for a military and political dispute.

The move is reportedly a response to the U.S. deployment of a missile defense system in South Korea. The Thermal High Altitude Area Defense system is designed to shoot down ballistic missiles and it could alleviate threats of an attack from North Korea. But China contends the anti-missile system is a “clear, present and substantive threat to China’s security interests.”

As a result, China has frozen licenses for South Korean developers, and that means games made in South Korea cannot be published in China.

That affects big companies such as Netmarble, which is preparing to launch its Lineage2: Revolution mobile game in the Chinese market. It made $176 million in its first month on mobile in South Korea alone.

It might also affect Tokyo-based Nexon, which makes its games such as the upcoming Dungeon & Fighter 2D in South Korea. Nexon’s stock fell on the news.

China already requires 20 days of vetting before games are launched, and titles must comply with a number of restrictions.