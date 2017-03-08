I’m at a point with Zelda where I’ve played through most of the big story arcs, and in between the smaller side missions I’ve started making my own fun. Most recently, that has included waiting for thunderstorms to start before taking on major enemies.

The overworld in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (read my review where I call it, “the best game Nintendo has ever made”) is teeming with life and secrets. One of the most rewarding ways to spend your time is exploring the land in search of the next shrine or Korok seed. But eventually, this kind of exploration will lead you into the path of some of Hyrule’s huge, dangerous minibosses, like the sleepy cave troll-like Hinox. I’ve fought and defeated a few of these now, and I decided to make my latest encounter slightly more exciting and lethal by waiting for a thunderstorm before storming the snoozing Hinox.

Weather regularly changes in Breath of the Wild, and you can see when a storm is coming up based on the meter on the bottom right of the screen. If a lighting bolt is on the right of that gauge, you can expect to deal with rain soon. And waiting for a thunderstorm has its benefits beyond looking fantastic.

Image Credit: GamesBeat

In addition to the added visual flair, the noise from the rain and the thunder covers the sound of Link’s footsteps. This enables you to get in closer to a lot of enemies before you attack. For the Hinox, you could even jump up on their chest (climb the shoulder) while they sleep and steal the loot around their neck. But the lightning will also strike any metal you have equipped, and that’s something you can use against your foes. I dropped a sword next to the Hinox, and then I waited for the weather to give them a rude awakening.

Mostly, however, I just think this battle looks more baller in the rain — although, not like it is somehow less awesome on a clear night. I actually did the same exact battle before the thunderstorm rolled in and recorded that as well. Check that out below: