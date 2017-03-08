NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 8, 2017–

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) today announced the appointment of Raymond T. Crosier president and chief operating officer of financial services.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170308005728/en/

Raymond T. Crosier (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Crosier brings more than 30 years of management and executive experience to this new role. HMNY believes the addition of Mr. Crosier will accelerate the creation of new financial services technology (FinTech) opportunities for HMNY, expanding HMNY’s footprint in the FinTech arena. He will focus on growth, revenues and product innovation related to HMNY’s legacy business, as well as leading HMNY’s existing engagements serving companies such as TD Ameritrade and BMW and seeking new client engagements for other large organizations. He will also be part of HMNY’s internal M&A team and work to accelerate HMNY’s expansion opportunities in the FinTech space.

“Ray is an inspirational leader and a valuable asset to our executive team as we continue to fulfill our vision of creating cutting-edge technologies,” said Ted Farnsworth, chairman and CEO of HMNY. “He brings with him a long and successful track record in the financial services sector, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we seek to accelerate our growth.”

“I am excited to join HMNY to help take the company’s FinTech business to the next level,” said Crosier. “We have transformational projects in development, as well as new products and services to offer that I believe will drive HMNY’s organic growth. We look forward to bringing critically needed security to the industry’s infrastructure to deliver safe, secure and expeditious financial transactions in the U.S. and abroad.”

Mr. Crosier has managed companies with full P&L responsibility that specialize in financial services, internet mobile applications, transaction processing and electronic payment systems. He currently serves as a board member and was former chairman of the board of the Electronic Funds Transfer Association (EFTA), the nation’s leading inter-industry professional association promoting the adoption of electronic payment systems and e-commerce. He led the EFTA through the Dodd Frank Financial Reform Act, Durbin amendment interchange legislation and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which comprised the most sweeping changes in financial reform affecting the industry in more than 20 years.

Mr. Crosier served as president & COO of Online Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCC), a large financial technology provider dedicated to the online channel. The company powered transactions between millions of consumers and financial institutions and biller clients that included one-third of the top 50 U.S. banks and one-half of the top 12 U.S. card issuers. His responsibilities included P&L as well as managing the day-to-day operations and 675 employees. After successfully integrating several acquisitions, he managed Online Resources’ three major operating divisions and its banking technology unit. Prior to those acquisitions, he managed the company’s seven operating groups: sales and distribution; client services; corporate and consumer marketing; product management; operations; technology and systems network development; and professional services.

Mr. Crosier received his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

MEDIA, PLEASE NOTE: To request data, images, or an interview with Raymond T. Crosier, president and chief operating officer of financial services, HMNY, or Theodore Farnsworth, chairman and chief executive officer of HMNY and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zone Technologies, Inc., please contact Greg Bortkiewicz at (415) 359-2306 or hmny@landispr.com.

TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and the Toronto-Dominion Bank.

BMW is a trademark of BMW AG.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) provides information technology consulting, training services, software products and an enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. HMNY focuses mainly on the BFSI and Technology verticals for companies including 500 and other large organizations. HMNY’s solutions cover the entire spectrum of IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although HMNY’s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, its registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective on January 13, 2017 and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports and registration statements, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNY’s current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170308005728/en/

Landis Communications

Media Contact:

Greg Bortkiewicz, 415-359-2306

hmny@landispr.com