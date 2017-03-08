Everybody loves a robot with a heart gold. Well, expect the guys who try to shoot them. But they’re jerks.

Blizzard has released Binary, a new Overwatch digital comic. Overwatch is a team-based shooter that came out in May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The online game doesn’t have much of a story, but comics and animated shorts have fleshed out its characters and setting. You can read it here.

Binary is kind of a sequel to The Last Bastion, the animated short that gave us insights into the game’s military-robot-turned-good character, Bastion. Following Bastion’s decision to live a peaceful life in the woods of Sweden, the bot causes worries after locals spot him. They fear a murderous rampage. Another Overwatch character, the turret-building Torbjörn, decides to investigate.

This comic doesn’t have any major revelations, unlike the Christmas one that revealed that Overwatch cover star Tracer is queer. It does give us some nice insights into Bastion and Torbjörn while setting up a relationship between the two heroes.

Overwatch has kept players engaged with a steady stream of free content since its launch. Sometimes this is new characters, like the upcoming tank Orisa. But even something minor like these comics give fans a closer connection to Overwatch.