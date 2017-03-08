Quora’s question and answer social network is now more accessible to French speaking users. The company has launched a version of itself to those that parle français, coming less than a year after a Spanish version was introduced.

Because the French site is still in beta, a limited number of people will be able to contribute questions to the service. There’s no indication as to when it’ll be more widely available, but if the Spanish site is any indication, it lasted two months before launching out of beta. Those interested in gaining access can request an invite from Quora.

The French and Spanish versions are not translations of existing questions on Quora. They’re brand new instances where everything is specifically geared towards a non-English language. But it’s important for the company to expand its offering because more than half of its 100 million monthly unique visitors are from outside the U.S.

Other languages have also been announced for later this year, including German and Italian. “We believe launching Quora in more languages empowers even more people to learn from each other and better understand the world,” company chief executive Adam D’Angelo wrote in a blog post.