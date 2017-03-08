Game engine maker Unity Technologies has announced its Unity Without Borders program, which supports developers who are affected by President Donald Trump’s restrictions on travel from six Muslim countries.

A few weeks back, San Francisco-based Unity expressed support for developers worldwide in response to the travel ban that primarily affected Muslim game developers.

“As part of that announcement, we stated our intentions to send 50 developers affected by the restrictions to Amsterdam in June to attend our Unite event,” the company said in a statement.

Now the company has created a sponsorship program for those developers to attend the Amsterdam event. Unity will provide assistance with the Schengen visa process, a round-trip airline ticket to Amsterdam, four nights of hotel accommodation, per diem, and a ticket to Unite Europe in Amsterdam, which takes place June 26 to June 29, 2017.

“Unity believes in democratizing game development, solving hard problems, and enabling success no matter where you’re from,” the company said. “It is those three core beliefs that drives us and it is our hope that Unity Without Borders helps us expose as many developers, artists, programmers and dreamers as possible to our amazing community.”