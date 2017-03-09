Grand Theft Auto is getting more wacky races (sadly, none involving Dick Dastardly).

Grand Theft Auto Online’s next free update, Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit, is adding 20 new races on March 14. GTA Online is the open-world multiplayer part of Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling games of all time. Despite coming out in 2013, sales have not slowed down. Grand Theft Auto V actually sold more in 2016 than it did in 2015. Free updates like this are one of the reasons for the game’s continued success.

Special Vehicle Circuit is adding more racing content following last year’s release of Cunning Stunts. Rockstar built the 20 new races for specific cars, including the Rocket Voltic, Ruiner 2000 and Blazer Aqua. The update also adds a new vehicle, the Progen GP1.

Image Credit: Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto Online is a big money-maker for publisher Take-Two. It has earned over $500 million from microtransactions. Updates like this will keep players engaged, which increases the odds that they’ll spend more money.