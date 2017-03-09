It’s not how you play that matters. It’s how you look while you’re playing.

SteelSeries is taking its gamer brand in a new direction with headbands for players. The headband accessories for the Arctis gaming headset were created to appeal to gamers who want to make a statement about who they are.

The SteelSeries line of original headbands features bold colors and gaming-inspired designs that transform the Arctis into unique headsets.

“Inspired by the artistry of game designers and the passion of street artists, the Arctis headbands represent our belief that gaming and the culture it has curated is beautiful and expressive,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO, in a statement. “The Arctis design and vision come fully to life with the headbands. We partnered with world-renowned artists, along with our own designers and engineers, to bring accessories that can transform an Arctis into something wildly unique while still maintaining the fact that they look better than any other gaming headset on the market.”

Image Credit: SteelSeries

As part of the Artist Series collection, SteelSeries worked with acclaimed artists Lauren Asta and ThankYouX for unique and one-of-a-kind designs. Asta splits her time between San Francisco and Chicago, where SteelSeries is based. Her large, striking murals are inspired by the communities of those cities, and her Artist Series headband represents her love of the gaming community.

ThankYouX made a name for himself on the streets of Los Angeles with his colorful and iconic spray paint stencils. To create his artist series headband, ThankYouX drew inspiration directly from the Arctis headsets.

SteelSeries has also partnered with select artists from Design by Humans to create an exclusive series of headbands all inspired by gaming and the culture it has created. Out of these nine unique designs, the gaming community will have the opportunity to choose which design will be available next. The community can cast their vote on this link. The headbands cost $15.