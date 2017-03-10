Capital One is launching a bot for its credit card, checking, and savings account customers to learn about their money via SMS text, the company announced today. Initially, the bot will only be available to an undisclosed number of customers asked to join a waitlist.

The bot is named Eno. “Capital One was looking for a gender-neutral name with human-like qualities,” according to a statement shared with VentureBeat.

Eno (that’s “one” spelled backwards) answers questions about your account balance and your transaction and payment history. It can also tell you your credit limit or pay your credit card bill.

Capital One has been an early adopter of conversational commerce for its customers. About a year ago, when there were only about 100 Alexa skills available, Capital One’s Alexa skill was allowing its customers to access their account info and make credit card bill payments by voice.

Offering bots to credit card customers is quickly becoming the norm, however.

Late last October, during the finech Money2020 gathering in New York, both MasterCard and Bank of America announced plans to extend bots to their customers. A month prior, American Express launched its Facebook Messenger bot.