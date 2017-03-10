Hasbro and Harmonix Music Systems want to inject some life into music gaming with a card game called Dropmix.

It consists of an electronic Dropmix Board, Dropmix Cards, and the Dropmix app, which will be free to download on the iOS and Google Play app stores. The cards feature some of the biggest hits in pop, R&B, dance, indie, country, rock and hip-hop from around the world that players can combine in unexpected ways. The music-mixing game will have songs by Afrojack, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy, The Jackson 5, Meghan Trainor, Sam Hunt, and many more.

“Our collaboration with Hasbro has enabled us to create the next evolution of musical play,” said Steve Janiak, CEO of Harmonix, in a statement. “Dropmix offers an entirely new way to discover, experience and interact with music that’s social, fun and competitive. When players place their first cards on the Dropmix board this September, when they hear their first mind-blowing mix, they’re going to be completely amazed.”

Debuting globally this September, Dropmix is a collaboration of Harmonix, maker of Rock Band and Dance Central, and toy maker Hasbro. It uses new technology that enables players to create unique mixes of songs by playing cards on a game board connected to a mobile app.

“We continue to focus on creating cutting edge play experiences and Dropmix delivers on this in a mind-blowing way. We teamed up with Harmonix to leverage their mastery in music gaming and combine it with our expertise in physical and digital play experiences,” said Samantha Lomow, senior vice president of Hasbro Brands, in a statement. “Dropmix gives players a fresh way to combine their favorite artists and songs, find new ones, and create their best ‘drop the mic’ moments.”

Dropmix songs include “Take Over Control” by Afrojack (featuring Eva Simons), “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Closer” by The Chainsmokers” (featuring Halsey), “Sing” by Ed Sheeran, “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy, “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5, “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor, and “House Party” by Sam Hunt.

Image Credit: Harmonix

When a player puts a Dropmix card is placed on a Mix Slot, the electronic Dropmix Board immediately starts playing the corresponding part of the song (bass, beat, loop or vocals) noted on the card. The board reads up to five Dropmix cards at time and the software in the app seamlessly combines the music within each card to create a unique mix. The Dropmix cards include near-field communication (NFC) chips; a technology commonly used in smartphones with digital wallets.

The Dropmix Music Gaming System, which includes an electronic Dropmix Board and 60 Dropmix cards across multiple music genres, will be available at major retailers and online in September 2017 for the suggested retail price of $100.

In addition to the 60 Dropmix cards in the Music Gaming System, Hasbro will release Playlist Packs with 16 Dropmix cards for the suggested retail price of $15 and Discover Packs with five Dropmix Cards for the suggested retail price of $5.

The additional cards will be released on an ongoing basis throughout 2017 to allow players to collect and curate their own custom decks and create new and unexpected soundtracks each time they play. Three hundred Dropmix cards will be available in 2017.