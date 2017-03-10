Netmarble’s Kabam said today in a blog post it has updated its Marvel Contest of Champions after players complained that the previous update ruined the game.

Players revolted, and the timing was unfortunate for Netmarble, which just closed its acquisition of Kabam Vancouver and the Marvel Contest of Champions mobile game last week. The Vancouver studio, which made Marvel Contest of Champions, created its version 12.0 update that changed the game — and broke it, according to many fans.

Kabam addressed the complaints last week, saying it would offer an update. The company said it enlisted a number of players as beta testers for the update. And after running the update by them, it issued the update today.

Keeping those fans happy is important, as they have generated more than $450 million in revenue for the game in the past couple of years. Marvel Contest of Champions is No. 32 in the top-grossing list on the U.S. app store, according to App Annie. A week ago, the game was No. 22.