Console gamers are getting a new free-to-play experience later this year.

Publisher En Masse Entertainment announced today that Tera is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017. Tera is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG or just MMO) that came out for PC in 2011. While most MMOs have targeting-based combat, Tera has real-time fighting similar to action games. The PC versions has over 25 million registered players.

“The past five years of Tera have been fantastic,” said En Masse Entertainment chief executive officer Sam Kim in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We have an amazing and ever-growing player base on PC and we can’t wait to share Tera with a brand new audience on consoles. Everyone at En Masse Entertainment and [developer] Bluehole is putting an incredible amount of effort into making sure that console players have the best Tera experience possible, and can enjoy the wide range of content the game has to offer.”

The console version of Tera will feature a new control scheme designed for game pads.

Tera went free-to-play in 2013, and the console releases will continue using that model. You can still pay for an Elite subscription, which gives you increased experience points, gold, and other benefits.