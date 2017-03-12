DeltaDNA has surpassed more than 100 million monthly active users (MAU) for its real-time marketing and mobile analytics platform. That means that the game publishers and developers who use the platform have that amount of traffic.

Growth has been driven by the changing analytics landscape as larger publishers and developers start to take the player experience more seriously, according to DeltaDNA, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The company said its monthly active users have more than doubled since September, and it expects to hit 150 million monthly active users as a number of new mobile games go live.

“In the last 12 months, there’s been a real shift in the analytics landscape,” said Mark Robinson, CEO of DeltaDNA, in a statement. “Traditionally, the market’s been driven by mid-sized developers, but now, we’re seeing the big guys begin to realize just how much money is being left on the table, despite already achieving strong monetization.”

The platform is now processing approximately 25 billion data events and sending 120 million messages every single month.

Major publishers and developers — such as Wargaming, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, and Square Enix Montreal — are using DeltaDNA, which helps them build better player experiences through the collection and analysis of rich player data. In the last six months, DeltaDNA has signed new enterprise agreements with dozens of large developers.

The catalyst for this growth is due in part to a realization among larger publishers and developers that despite having millions of players and achieving chart-topping monetization, they don’t know enough about their players and how they interact with various ads and offers. As a result, these big developers are actually missing out on significant revenues.

That kind of realization likely influenced King’s recent decision to acquire rival analytics firm Omniata.

In addition, DeltaDNA’s intelligent player-focused ad mediation platform, SmartAds, which launched fewer than two years ago, is also gaining real traction. Impressions across the platform are now growing at a rate of 10 million per month, as developers slowly begin to understand how best to integrate ads into their games.

“We’ve been able to benefit significantly from this changing tide, which since last year has enabled us to add an additional 50 million MAU to the platform, helping us pass 100 million MAU, and to shortly hit the 150 million MAU milestone, which is just fantastic,” Robinson said.