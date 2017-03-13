MIAMI & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 13, 2017–

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) and RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map™ app, today announced a new partnership with Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry. Mr. Strawberry will serve as a spokesperson for the company, collaborating with RedZone on various marketing and public relations campaigns to promote safety and social empowerment, including personal appearances, video endorsements, media interviews and personal blog entries. RedZone’s proprietary technology enhances mobile GPS navigation by offering users the choice of taking a safer route or a riskier route to their destinations. The RedZone Map app incorporates a social media component, which allows for “it’s happening now” crime reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local, state, national and global sources.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170313005377/en/

Darryl Strawberry is spokesperson for RedZone Map™ (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to partner with Darryl because of the work he’s doing to guide young people toward being the best they can be in today’s challenging world,” said Ted Farnsworth, chairman and CEO of HMNY and founder of RedZone. “Darryl’s tireless commitment to people and their communities is demonstrated through his public service, charitable work and the formation of his own organization dedicated to helping people recover and thrive. His focus on making communities better aligns perfectly with ours and we look forward to working together to promote personal safety through RedZone.”

Unlike Google Maps and Waze, RedZone Map is the first app that goes beyond navigation to address personal safety, combining GPS-driven direction with real-time crime data and social listening. When introduced, the app broke through the top 5 in the Apple App Store’s U.S. navigation category, right behind Google Maps and Waze. Being the only app offering a safer route versus a riskier route, RedZone Map empowers its users with a choice.

“I am greatly impressed by RedZone Map and the team’s dedication to help taking communities back and making them safer,” said Strawberry. “The app helps people become more aware of and informed about crime and their surroundings. Building community awareness is an important step toward ultimately reducing crime and turning red zones into green zones. If we can save just one life, we’ve accomplished our mission.”

About Darryl Strawberry

Darryl Strawberry is best known for his MLB playing career, where he carved out a reputation as one of the most revered sluggers in the game. He was born in Los Angeles and played baseball on the famed Crenshaw High School Cougars’ team. During his 17-year career with teams including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Strawberry won four World Series titles and was voted to the All-Star Game eight consecutive times. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 2010.

Since retiring from baseball, Strawberry has become a New York Times best-selling author and an ordained Christian minister. He and his wife, Tracy, co-founded Strawberry Ministries, an organization supporting faith, recovery and personal restoration. They also co-founded the Darryl Strawberry Recovery Centers, which provide effective treatment to individuals who are suffering from substance abuse. In 2016, Darryl was appointed as Advisory Board Member of SAMSHA (Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. Click here for a video highlighting Strawberry’s life.

MEDIA, PLEASE NOTE: To request data, images or an interview with Darryl Strawberry or Ted Farnsworth, founder of RedZone Map, please contact Greg Bortkiewicz at (415) 359-2306 or redzone@landispr.com.

About RedZone Map

RedZone (Zone Technologies, Inc.) is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. and Israel. It has created a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology to guide travelers to their destinations, giving them a choice of a safer route vs. a riskier route. The app incorporates a social media component, which allows for “it’s happening now” crime reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is available on the RedZone Map website. Zone Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) is the creator of RedZone Map.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) provides information technology consulting, training services, software products and an enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. With its client roster including Fortune 500 corporations and other large organizations, HMNY focuses mainly on the BFSI and Technology verticals. HMNY’s solutions cover the entire spectrum of IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although HMNY’s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, its registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective on January 13, 2017 and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNY’s current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170313005377/en/

Landis Communications

Greg Bortkiewicz, 415-359-2306

redzone@landispr.com

www.landispr.com