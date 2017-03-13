Forget about basketball and March Madness.

Blizzard announced today that it is allowing fans to win prizes by making their own brackets for Heroes of the Dorm, the college-based competition for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Heroes of the Storm. The tournament features 64 teams from colleges like University of Texas Arlington, Ohio State University, and Cornell University who will compete for a $500,000 prize pool.

But viewers have a chance to win money too. You can fill out your own bracket for a chance to earn prizes, with the winner taking home $10,000. Just entering gets you an in-game portrait, and getting in the top 500 nets you the Cheerleader Kerrigan Bundle, which gives the menacing StarCraft character an interesting cosmetic change. It also comes with the 2017 Championship Banner Mount and the winner’s tint for both Cheerleader Kerrigan and the mount.

Heroes of the Dorm starts on March 18, with the finals taking place on April 8 in Las Vegas. Unlike previous years, which had the event shown on ESPN channels, Heroes of the Dorm 2017 will broadcast on Facebook.

“We were very happy with the quality and reception of Heroes of the Dorm when we partnered with ESPN,” Adam Rosen, college esports lead at Blizzard, told GamesBeat. “They are a great partner and helped put on a terrific show the last couple of years. With Heroes of the Dorm 2017, social media users around the world will be able to watch live streamed collegiate esports matches exclusively on Facebook, beginning with the regular season and continuing all the way through the National Championship. We’re excited to bring a new level of engagement to Heroes of the Dorm — through Facebook, people around the globe will be able to interact with each other in the moment, easily keep on top of the action on the go, and share their passion with friends.