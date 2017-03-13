Rocket League’s special brand of sports is about to get even crazier.

Developer Psyonix Studios revealed a new mode coming to its car-based variation on soccer. Dropshot has teams smashing the ball on the floor, which makes the arena collapse out from under players. You can see it in action above. The mode comes out for free on March 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Rocket League came out in 2015 and quickly cemented itself as an indie sensation. The competitive game has over 25 million registered players. Free updates like this will keep those players engaged.

“The new ball has three different phases, each more powerful than the last, that determine how much damage is done when the ball smashes into the floor panels,” Psyonix details on its site. “The second and third phases are activated by multiple Battle-Car hits, so the longer the ball stays off the ground, the more powerful it becomes. While the first phase of the new ball only damages one tile upon impact, the second and third phases can damage up to seven and 19 panels, respectively.”

The update will also add new achievements/trophies, customization options for cars, and the start of the game’s fourth season for its competitive mode.