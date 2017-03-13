Hopefully we’ll soon see the exact moment when Nintendo realized that what Zelda really needed is some radical shield-sliding.

Nintendo’s official Twitter account announced today that the company is debuting a three-part behind-the-scenes series on the creation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on March 14 at 6 a.m. Pacific. Breath of the Wild came out on March 3 as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, and it also released for the aging Wii U.

Tomorrow at 6 AM PT, we’ll be debuting a three-part series called The Making of The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild! pic.twitter.com/bTDROEZ8i0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 13, 2017

Breath of the Wild is the fantasy franchise’s most daring entry in a long time. It abandons many of the series’ conventions in favor of a more open world that encourages exploration and experimentation. We loved it, with our review noting that it made us feel “11 years old and unlocking the magical secrets of Zelda all over again.”

The video series could give us some insight into the game’s art and technical design. We already learned a little about the creation of Breath of the Wild during a talk at the Game Developer’s Conference in San Francisco earlier this month, including how The Wind Waker influenced the game’s look and how the developers put just as much focus on chemistry as it did in physics.