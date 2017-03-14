One of PC gaming’s recent free-to-play hits is coming to consoles.

Hi-Rez Studios announced today that its team-based shooter Paladins is entering closed beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is the first time the game is playable on consoles. Paladins went into open beta on PC last September, with the free-to-play game attracting over 8 million downloads. You can buy the Paladins Founder’s Pack for immediate access to the closed beta.

“Bringing Paladins to consoles has been a major goal for us since day one of development,” said Todd Harris, the chief operating officer of Hi-Rez Studios, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “There are very few free-to-play shooters on consoles, and we’re pleased to introduce a team-based FPS with deep customization and progression unlike any other game in the genre.”

Coming to consoles opens Paladins up to a larger market. It also brings it closer in line with its main competition, Blizzard’s Overwatch, which is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike Paladins, Overwatch is a paid product.

Hi-Rez also announced the Console Wars competition, which will have Paladins console players from North America and Europe competing for a $50,000 prize pool at DreamHack Valencia from July 13 to 15. You can learn how to qualify for the event here.