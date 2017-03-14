Presented by RSA

Hard to believe, but RSA Conference 2017 was just a few weeks ago. We on the conference team are just now catching our breath, reflecting on all the great conversations onsite and already planning for future RSAC events.

Since its inception in 1991, RSA Conference has been established as an industry gathering of the brightest minds in security; diverse in experience, neutral in presentation, and built upon the idea of a free-flowing discourse to better serve information security as a whole.

2017 was no different. A record number of more than 43,000 attendees experienced keynotes, peer-to-peer sessions, track sessions, tutorials, and seminars. RSA Conference 2017 featured 15 keynote presentations, more than 700 speakers across 500+ sessions and more than 550 companies on the expo floors.

Every year, RSA Conference is built around a different theme, which highlights a significant example of information security. This year’s theme was “The Power of Opportunity.” Why was that this year’s focus?

When we remove the boundaries of what can and can’t be done, we open ourselves to new opportunities. At RSA Conference, ideas are given the opportunity to cascade and grow — like the ripple effect of tossing a single stone into the water. It’s where the best minds in the industry, from a multitude of backgrounds, come together. It’s where the stone is tossed and the emerging “what ifs” spark new ways of thinking and generate new courses to pursue. It’s where The Power of Opportunity takes on the challenges of the digital age.

Although many come for a who’s who of keynote presenters, veteran cybersecurity experts, and spirited debates, other attendees come to RSA Conference for our growing presence of future industry talent.

Rising stars and future disruptors

RSA Conference has always been committed to providing opportunities for the next generation of cybersecurity innovators. So for 2017, we are excited to announce RSAC Early Stage Expo, a new space on the RSAC campus where attendees could meet with 40 emerging startups and discover new solutions from up-and-coming companies.

UnifyID was named this year’s “Most Innovative Startup” by winning the annual Innovation Sandbox competition. Our panel of venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and large security companies selected UnifyID from a group of 10 finalists as the winner. Past winners include Sourcefire, Imperva and most recently Phantom.

From classroom to boardroom

As part of RSA Conference’s dedication to the future, our event reached broader audiences with a new series of educational programs that taught cyber-awareness for children, provided outreach to college students to introduce and encourage a career in information security, and supported education throughout the various stages of a career within the industry. RSAC AdvancedU included the following:

RSAC CyberSafety Initiative: 1,300 attendees filled the Cyber Safety Village in Moscone West throughout the week to learn more about the issues children and teens are experiencing online, including emotional responses to social media, sexting, impact on sleep, and how to manage online reputations

RSAC Security Scholar program: RSA Conference Security Scholar connects the brightest up-and-coming cybersecurity students to leading experts, peers, and conference attendees. As the program enters its second year, RSA Conference expanded to include more than 20 schools and 60 students

RSAC College Day: RSA Conference created College Day to help students find their ideal career options through meeting both industry veterans and companies that are looking for young, talented students to join their ranks. This year, 600 students had access to more than 50 sessions, a day in the life of a security expert panel, and met with sponsors during an open house.

What’s next for RSA Conference?

Although we have been “where the world talks security” for more than 25 years, even we can’t predict the future. You’ll just have to come to one of our future events to see what new programs and content we have added. If you missed us in San Francisco, you can find us again all over the globe:

RSAC Unplugged London will take place on June 8, 2017.

RSA Conference 2017 Asia Pacific & Japan takes place July 26-28, 2017 in Singapore.

RSA Conference returns to Abu Dhabi November 7-8, 2017.

RSA Conference 2018 takes place April 16-20, 2018 in San Francisco.

