That’s convenient.

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, has apparently shut down the GPS and wireless start-up he founded a few years ago, called Wheels of Zeus.

We say convenient because “Woz” just raised $150 million two days ago, as we mentioned here, for Acquicor, a sort of shell company designed to simply buy up technology properties.

But the premise of the whole Acquicor venture, as explained in its prospectus, is that Woz and two other former Apple execs, Acquicor’s only employees, have the skills and accomplishments necessary to do the job. But what do they have to show recently?

This is not good. It is fine for Woz to throw in the towel on his previous company, but it wasn’t disclosed to Acquicor investors. Why does this news ooze out now, only two days after Acquicor lists publicly?

Perhaps Woz and Acquicor will have a good answer, and maybe we are being too hasty to judge. We’re eagerly waiting their response.