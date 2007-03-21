updated

Grouptivity is the latest start-up that wants to let you share your views on Web content with friends or work colleagues.

Specifically, Grouptivity gives you a toolbar that lets you easily strip all of the content from any Web page, including text, images and video. It puts that content onto a clipboard, which you can then send to your friends with notations (see partial screenshot below).

The messages are called GroupMail because they can go to multiple people. It lets you add friends from your address book, or IM buddies, so that you can see if they are available to correspond with.

Grouptivity is similar to Clipmarks, another site that lets you cut and paste pieces of a Web page. However, Clipmarks forces you to go back to your email client to send the content. Grouptivity is different, because t The stripped content is automatically loaded into a form that is ready to send. [Update: Clipmarks’ latest release three weeks ago makes it similar in this regard]. All you do is enter the email addresses and hit send. You can also choose a pre-selected group of friends to correspond with.

More details here. It honors copyright. If text is stripped from the Web, Grouptivity only copies the first 300 words and then provides a link to the rest of it. Same with photo and video. A thumbnail is provided, but a recipient of your message views the original media by clicking back to the original site.

Group responses are assembled into a single view, eliminating the multiple back-and-forth email messages.

Grouptivity is a subsidiary of private company, AppMail.