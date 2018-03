Xora, a Mountain View, Calif. provider of mobile workforce management technology, has raised a $4 million venture loan from MMV Financial Inc, according to VentureWire (subscription required).

The company has raised more than $11 million in venture capital, including from Dawntreader Ventures.

Xora, which says it has more than 7,500 customers, helps companies track and record start times and the location of employees by giving them an Sprint Nextel GPS Java mobile phones.