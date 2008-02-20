Ravenflow falls somewhere between a software maker and consulting firm, with its enterprise software package that helps businesses streamline the process of getting new applications rolled out.

The product, RAVEN, helps teams at companies like IBM to agree on standards, requirements and specifications, and reduce the amount of time needed to put an application online.

Along with the funding announcement the company brought on a new chief executive. Susan Boers was formerly the president of Telelogic.

The $5 million funding was provided by Alloy Ventures, Palomar Ventures and the Roda Group.