Jivox wants to be a one-stop shop for small businesses, helping them create and distribute simple online video ads.

The San Mateo, Calif. company provides its own images, videos and musical scores, that you can match with text of your choice. It lets you choose demographic information such as age, gender and location. Then, it runs your ads on its partner publisher’s sites, matching up the content of the video with particular types of viewers. It also lets you set a budget for your ads, dates the ads will run, and other options.

The company says the cost of an ad ranges from ten to forty dollars per 1000 impressions (CPM).

Here are some sample ads. The company is launching today, and has raised $2.7 million in a round led by Opus Capital.