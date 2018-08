Big Bear Entertainment raised $550,000 in its first round of funding from El Dorado Ventures and Optix Pty Ltd., according to a regulatory filing.

The Tiburon, California-based company makes video mods — animated music videos — and produced a series for MTV2. The video mods are based on the convergence of animation for games and animation for television.

Nzone has an interview with Big Bear’s Tony Shiff, for those interested in the technical specs behind video mods.