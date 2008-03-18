VoloMedia, a Menlo Park, Calif. advertising and measurement firm that was formerly known as Podbridge, has raised $3.5 million in a second round of financing.

Blended ads and analytics packages are more common in niche advertising markets like VoloMedia’s. The company puts ads into downloadable media like videos and podcasts (hence its previous name).

The $3.5 million financing was provided by Leader Ventures, which blends venture money with loans; none of the previous backers were included in the round. The company had previously taken $18.5 million in two financings from Sutter Hill Ventures, Mayfield and Worldview Technology Partners.