Bigfoot Networks has raised $8.75 million in a second round of funding to expand its business of making networking cards for gamer computers. Investors include Palomar Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners and Venio Capital Partners (a previous investor), according to peHub.

Bigfoot had previously raised a $4 million first round in 2006. Its founder was former Intel chip architect Harlan Beverly, who hated the lag in online games caused by bandwidth problems. To fix the problem, he developed the Killer network interface card that communicates faster with online game servers and offloads tasks from the microprocessor. The result is faster game performance for gamers who want to be competitive in online game tournaments.