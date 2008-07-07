Mantara provides software to financial institutions, to help them track complex sets of market data in real time. The Jersey City, New Jersey company is of Australian origin, and has previously received funding from Australian and Silicon Valley investors.

It has gone back to the funding trough, we’ve learned, raising a $5.8 million round from Silicon Valley venture stalwart Mohr Davidow Ventures, along with Australian firms Southern Cross Venture Partners Management (which recently opened an office in Palo Alto), CM Capital Investments, and Tivsco.