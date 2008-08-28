Remember the awkward video from last December that featured various bloggers and video bloggers in video speed-dating situations? Well, the company that offered the dating service behind it, SpeedDate.com, claims to be on a bit of a tear. It’s growing 50 percent a month and now getting 100,000 online dates happening on its service per day.

The San Mateo, Calif. company offers a three-minute date that uses webcams, audio and instant messaging to create an interactive dating situation. It also has applications on social networks Facebook, MySpace, Bebo and instant message service meebo.

To further expand operations and site features, the company has also raised $6 million in a second round of funding, from Menlo Ventures.

On more personal note, I’m glad that when the company made the video, it didn’t include most of the icy conversations I had with the videoblogger ladies on the other side of the webcam. Here’s to you, Natali Del Conte, Justine Ezarik, Irina Slutsky and last but not least, Sarah Austin (Meyers).