Silicon Valley has been trying to digest news of a secret meeting held by top venture firm Sequoia Capital earlier this week. At the meeting, leading Sequoia partners laid out bleak short and long-term scenarios for the world economyand strong medicine for the firm’s portfolio companies.

Notes from the presentation have since been leaking out. Now, a very kind anonymous tipster has sent in the slides used at the meeting. Because it matches previously-leaked information, we’re assuming it’s real.

Among other things, the “RIP: Good Times” gravestone we heard about is included (pictured). Take a look for yourselves — there’s lots of detail about what went wrong in the economy, why the recovery is going to take awhile, and what startups can do to survive.

Here’s the presentation:

Sequoia Capital on startups and the economic downturn
