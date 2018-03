Two California companies that update existing homes for greater energy efficiency, Sustainable Spaces and Renu, have joined in a merger.

Sustainable Spaces raised $6 million a month ago, and will likely take the lion’s share of the partnership; the combined company will also bear its name.

Both companies are several years old, and provide services in the Bay Area. Sustainable Spaces is headquartered in San Francisco, while Renu is in San Anselmo, Calif.