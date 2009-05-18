Videogame marketing strategy is so meticulous and varied in their attempts to make you purchase a game. What works best?

First there is the teaser, then the full trailer, followed by some gameplay maybe. With E3 on appraoch I found myself wondering the advantages and disadvantages of different types of marketing. What creates buzz? Word of mouth is by far the best, but countdown clocks (however frustrating) do create a buzz. The eyes-on and hands on previews or behind closed doors demos let only journalists relay and describe what they’ve seen, creating a certain hype while keeping trolls to a minimum (it’s hard to knock a game you haven’t seen).

Mysterious screenshots. "Accidentally" leaked gameplay footage (is it, or isn’t it Beyond Good and Evil 2?)

Some developers amplify hype by releasing no gameplay footage. GTA 4 footage showing up on youtube was immediatly taken down pre-release. Assassins creed waited for a long long time before releasing gameplay. Hype machines go wild with speculation.

Development diaries can create a feeling in a consumer that they are part of the process and make them feel somewhat obligated to purchase the product after seeing just how much effort went into making the smallest details of the game.

What marketing tactic worked on you?