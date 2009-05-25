It has been a long time since Nintendo released something that really appeals to all people. Their focus on the "mainstream" audience has alienated many of their fans and has led to many games that we just didn’t want to play. (Wii Music says "Hi") So when Nintendo says that there is gonna be a new Punch Out game, of course we are going to get excited. It is a franchise that holds a place in not only gamers hearts, but really to anyone who owned the original game back in the 80’s.

With it’s fun gameplay and creative characters, Punch Out captured the hearts of many players in the NES days. When Super Punch Out came out for the SNES years later, it was still fun, but isn’t revered anywhere nearly as much as the NES original. So, how could the Wii version possibly live up to the grandiose expectations that many people have for a Punch Out game? Well, it turns out, it does it by not changing that much at all.

When you first start Punch Out you aren’t really sure what to expect. You choose career mode and start a fight against Glass Joe. You get treated to a nice cutscene about the character then the fight starts. That is when everything starts rushing back to you, all those years that you used to play Punch Out as a kid, and all that muscle memory associated with the game.

The three circuits are actually really easy the first time through, I think the first time I lost a fight I was already in the World Circuit. But once you beat all the characters the first time you unlock Title Defense mode. If you thought that you could never be beaten by Glass Joe now is the time that you may want to rethink that. In Title Defense everyone is faster, stronger, mixes up their patterns more, and has new moves that will keep you guessing. This is really when the game starts to feel like the original Punch Out. Playing against fighters multiple times to learn their patterns, then once you do putting them down for the count.

The characters are still as unique and stereotyped as ever. All the characters from the original are back (except for Tyson of course) and Bear Hugger and Aran Ryan from Super Punch Out are also included as well as one new character called Disco Kid. All the fighters animated beautifully and have their own personalities in the ring. Just like the original, the gameplay consists of figuring out each boxers patterns and their special animations that telegraph each move.

Like I said, not a whole lot has changed from the original game, but for anyone that has gone back and played the NES version in a while that isn’t such a bad thing right? The new game is still a fun, challenging, and charming game that anyone can, and should, play. The addition of a multiplayer mode is fine, but when it comes down to it the best way to play this game is in a room with a bunch of friends all yelling at each other how to beat each boxer, just like in 1987.