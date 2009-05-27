Punch-Out has proved that some of those 8-bit games were just as fun as I remember. Considering that remakes and rehashes are all the rage right now, I would like to throw out a few more 8-bit Gems that could benefit from the love Punch-Out or BC:Rearmed has received. Spoiler Free!!! And with less Fat!!!

BASEBALL STARS

This game came out in the summer of 1989 and 20 years later it is still the best baseball game ever made. Yes, some games look better, or have fancy new features, but when it comes down to core gameplay all games since 1989 take from Baseball Stars. It had a create a player, create a team, you could upgrade your players, and it taught you what a "wren" was. When I was a kid, NHL’94 was the hockey game, Super Tecmo Bowl was the football game, and Baseball Stars was the baseball game. A remake would be amazing.

BATTLETOADS

Anyone who has played this game knows exactly why it is here. Any game starring two Toads that beat up hogs and wolves is going to be a success. It was released in 1991 by what we now know as Rare – (back when they kicked ass). It has two player co-op, excellent action, and a great variety of gameplay. I am shocked that no one has made a God of War-esque game in a 2D format based on a concept like Battletoads. Rare, and therefore Microsoft, owns the rights to Battletoads, but perhaps if Microsoft releases a new portable machine we will see a new 2D Battletoads.

RIVER CITY RANSOM

In 1990 River City Ransom came out in North America, and that summer my best friend and I did nothing but play this game. It was the spiritual successor to Super Dodge Ball, and is best described as Double Dragon meets GTA minus the cars, and then add some RPG elements. Alex and Ryan are the main characters and they traverse across River City looking for Cyndi, Ryan’s girlfriend. This game is a perfect example of how simple level design is better than complex one, and that it is better to have an immersive world than a pretty one. This was one of those co-op games that beating up your partner gave you experience and money: just like it should be in real life. Another great co-op 2D brawler that deserves some 21st Century love.

Feel free to comment with what games you want remade from the 8-bit era, and thanks for reading my ramblings!