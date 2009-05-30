Dear BitMobers, I am not one to complain much about certain milestones, but there is a new one out there I wont help participate in on either console.

The reason for the title is due to the 43 million kills that both communites Xbox and PSN have to reach seperately. Yes they said 43 Million kills. Seeing milestones like this make me want to delete any file with there name on it. Sure you get a free map when your community reaches this. Knowing full well 360 will achieve this fast unless no one buys the game. As you get three different isle’s to play on the mode will always be the same. I want DM, HQ, CTF or even a collection based game not just TDM.

Not understanding the thinking behind this really. So basically they want us to pay 15 dollars to pay for a game that has 1 mode TDM more likely with only three maps. I can go to game stop and buy Dark Sector which has single and multi-player for about 15 dollars new. Granted Dark Sector has two game modes, but about 7 maps. That and I get a really good single player experience with the glaive. With Fat Princess coming out hopefully soon this juneto PSN. I can’t justify spending more then maybe TEN dollars on 1 mode with three maps.

So really is one more map worth 15 dollars? I would hate to think that is why people want to buy this game. All I can say is spend your points wisely, but if your think this is worth 15 dollars then by all means buy it. I will count all the other XBLA or XBL Community games you could have boughten instead like: Outpost Kaloki X, Uno, Psychonauts, Clover or Writers Block to name a few.

Head my warning, but then again if you buy it good luck trying to keep people playing after this summer. Have a great weekend Y’all.

Cheers,

Toby (ATC)