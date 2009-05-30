This Monday the entire videogaming world will be converging on Los Angeles. There will be thousands of journalists, game developers, publicists, and celebrities. There will be dozens of new demos, new game trailers, and announcements. Almost any gamer would die just to be there. Any gamer besides me.

Ever since the first E3 I have been very happy to sit by my Mac and wait for the news to flow to my screen. I don’t have to travel, I don’t have to deal with stuffy, hot convention halls, and I don’t have to wait in line to try a demo that I can play in a few months anyway. I am sure that E3 is really fun, and a lot of cool stuff is there, but in the age of the internet, I don’t see what they could show me that I have not seen on Ebay. I guess I have heard too many horror stories from journalists throughout the years to think that E3 is anything but a cesspool of fanboys, corporate assholes, and the juices that those two groups produce.

I give kudos to all of the game journalists, and the people who “think” they are journalists, that go to E3. I consider it the “baptism by fire” of the industry. I love hearing the stories that people bring back from Los Angeles, and a really appreciate all the work they do.

But I will be sitting here, nice and comfy, waiting for all of the sweet news and announcements to find their way to my computer screen. It is like a preview of Christmas and all I have to do is click a button.

It is the most wonderful time of the year.